Arsenal are 'well aware' of £50m Chelsea player and he could leave this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘well aware’ of Mason Mount’s pedigree and could end up leaving Chelsea this summer.

The Gunners have already snapped up one midfielder from Chelsea recently after bringing in Jorginho back in January.

Mikel Arteta’s men have done business with their London rivals on several occasions over the years and it seems that they are keeping an eye on Mason Mount’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Indeed, the Blues are keen to tie him down on a new long-term deal but are reportedly open to selling Mount if he doesn’t put pen to paper this summer.

With Arsenal seeking reinforcements in midfield, The Athletic reports that they are ‘well aware’ of Mount’s pedigree.

The outlet notes that Arteta may well look to strengthen his options in the No 8 position in the summer.

Of course, Granit Xhaka has excelled in the position this season, but Arsenal lack quality alternative options.

The Athletic claims that Arsenal will be aware of Mount’s pedigree at Chelsea, even if that is as far as their ‘interest’ goes at this moment in time.

Mount looks set to secure a move away from west London this summer if he doesn’t agree terms with his boyhood club.

The £50 million-rated star is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

It would be a massive surprise to see Arsenal move for the Chelsea star this summer though, despite the fact the two clubs have shown they can do business together over the years.

The Blues have allowed the likes of Jorginho and David Luiz to make the switch across London, but both players were nearing the end of their contracts at the time.

Graham Potter’s men may be wary of strengthening a rival with a player who is yet to hit his prime years as a footballer.

