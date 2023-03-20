Mason Mount's Chelsea contract update could be good news for Liverpool











Liverpool are still keen on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer but will be watching proceedings closely in the coming weeks.

Mount has been tipped to leave Chelsea after failing to come to terms on a new deal. Waiting in the wings are Liverpool, who believe they can lure Mount to Anfield if he does indeed fail to agree to a new contract.

Impasse

Moving this story further along today are 90Min, who claim that Chelsea are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Mount in the coming weeks. It’s claimed that Chelsea and their new owner, Todd Boehly, are keen to see Mount extend his stay with the club.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

However, in what is an interesting point from Liverpool’s perspective, 90Min claims that Chelsea also remain open to selling Mount if those talks aren’t successful.

Mount has recently hired a new agent to help him in the coming months. 90Min claims that Neil Fewings is working as an advisor to Mount and his team, as he faces a crunch moment in his career.

As we know, Liverpool are keen on overhauling their midfield this summer. Mount is among a number of players being linked, which includes the likes of Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham.

TBR’s View: Liverpool should move quickly if Mount talks fail

Mason Mount is a fine player and would fit in well with Liverpool. He has a lot of attributes to bring to the table and would be excellent in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Mount has a good energy about him and crucially, would need no bedding in given his PL experience.

For Chelsea, it would be so odd to see them lose Mount after their investment in him so far. But it does seem that Boehly and co won’t be held to ransom either.

In the end, this could be one that falls into Liverpool’s lap and they must act quickly if it does.