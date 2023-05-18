Arsenal are trying to pull off ambitious double swoop, Ornstein's not convinced they can do it











Journalist David Ornstein has admitted he’s not convinced Arsenal can sign Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Ornstein was asked about the Gunners’ plans for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s place in the Champions League next season is secured which should help them attract their top targets.

They look set to lose Granit Xhaka when the season ends as he returns to the Bundesliga.

Mikel Arteta is now keen to bring in at least one top midfielder to improve his central options.

Declan Rice has been linked with the Gunners for a long time now, and a move appears to be on the cards.

The England international is ready to make the next step in his career after impressing at West Ham.

Arsenal also wanted to bring in Moises Caicedo in January, however, Brighton held firm on their valuation.

It appears to have paid off, as they look set to play in Europe for the first time next season.

However, Ornstein isn’t sure Arsenal will be able to sign both Rice and Caicedo.

They’re both going to be very expensive this summer, and Arsenal don’t have unlimited funds.

Mikel Arteta might have to make a decision on which player he wants more.

Ornstein unconvinced by Arsenal’s Rice and Caicedo double swoop

Asked about any potential incomings at Arsenal, Ornstein said: “Their interest in [Declan] Rice is well-documented, they will have competition for his signing.

“They looked into it in January, similar with [Moises] Caicedo – they went further with that, they tried to sign him.

“I’m not sure they’re going to be able to do both financially, but clearly the interest is there.”

Roberto De Zerbi has already said that Caicedo could leave this summer.

This might make negotiations between Arsenal and Brighton much easier than in January.

However, Caicedo might not be the most popular man at The Emirates right now after his season-ending tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

West Ham have not publically admitted that Rice will be on his way out, but it looks unlikely they’ll be able to hold onto him.

Ornstein’s concerns will stem from how much Rice and Caicedo combined will cost Arsenal.

If Mikel Arteta has targets in other areas, then he may have to sacrifice one midfield target.

It will be interesting to see which player is his first option if it comes down to that.

