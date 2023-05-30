'Had a phone call': Sky journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Bayern Munich, Rice and Arsenal











Sky Germany’s Uli Kohler has given an update on Declan Rice’s future amid links to both Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (30/5/23 1:00PM), the German journalist detailed the latest on the midfielder’s future.

The West Ham star is a wanted man heading into this summer, and according to Kohler, Bayern Munich are now very keen on the player, and what’s more, they genuinely believe they can afford a deal to bring him to Bavaria this summer.

Bayern think they can afford Rice

Kohler shared what he knows about this rumour.

“I know that Thomas Tuchel had a phone call with him. I don’t know what they spoke about, maybe about money, maybe about what he can expect here. Bayern is keen on him, they need a strong defensive midfielder like Declan Rice, but everyone knows there are other clubs interested, Arsenal maybe. They could afford it, they’re thinking about keeping it below £100m, but that is no special price for Bayern Munich. They know they need to look at their accounts closely, but I think they can afford it,” Kohler said.

Problem for Arsenal

This poses a significant problem for Arsenal.

If Bayern Munich are indeed in for Rice and believe they can pay the money to get him, this race has just got a whole lot more complex.

All due to respect to Arsenal, Bayern are a club on another level to the Gunners. They’ve won the Bundesliga every year for a decade, they’re perennial Champions League contenders, and they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world.

If you have a choice between Bayern and Arsenal, it’s very tempting to pick the move to Munich ahead of the move to north London.

