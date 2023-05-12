Report: Arsenal now hesitating over bid for 'brilliant' defender; £40m+ price could force Gunners elsewhere











Arsenal are among the teams keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be among a cluster of Premier League sides, including Tottenham, who see Guehi as the ideal signing at centre-half.

Arsenal have seen an injury to William Saliba play havoc with their season. With that in mind, there’s a strong determination at the club to bring in a new defender. And Guehi, it seems, is on the list.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Too expensive

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have shown a lot of interest in signing Guehi if they can get Palace to sell.

However, within that same report, it’s claimed that Arsenal’s interest has yet to lead to anything that resembles a bid being put together just yet. Indeed, it’s suggested that Guehi will be a ‘costly option’ for the Gunners, with Palace wanting £40m+ for their man.

Guehi has three years on his current contract as well, making things all the more tough for Arsenal to land him.

Lauded as being a ‘brilliant‘ defender this season for Palace, Guehi is pushing to be in England’s squad for the Euros in 2024.

TBR’s View: Guehi a class act who will get better

Marc Guehi is one of the best English centre-backs in the country right now. It’s no wonder teams want to sign him and Palace have worked wonders getting him for less than £20m and now seeing him improve.

For Arsenal, the trick really is convincing a defender they’ll play. Everyone knows Saliba and Gabriel are Mikel Arteta’s preferred pairing right now. For Guehi, he’ll have to consider whether he can shift either of those two if he was to move.

The Gunners need to add strength in depth. And central defence is a key area. Sure, Guehi might cost a bit of cash. But long-term, he’d be a sound investment and one that the club should really be pursuing.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images