Arsenal are now ready to sell defender Kieran Tierney this summer despite manager Mikel Arteta insisting he’s part of his plans.

A report from Football London has shared that the Scottish international’s future at the Emirates is still in doubt.

All eyes have been on Mikel Arteta’s matchday squads this season for several reasons.

Firstly, to see where new signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz fit into his system.

The pair are capable of playing across several roles and Arteta is still trying to work out how best to use the pair alongside their new teammates.

There’s also the matter of Arsenal trying to move on several players before the transfer window closes.

The likes of Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares haven’t even been included on the substitutes bench in the Premier League this season.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

They’ve been joined watching in the stands by Kieran Tierney, despite his cameo against Manchester City in the Community Shield Final.

Arsenal are now ready to sell Tierney if they receive the right offer in the coming days.

That’s despite Mikel Arteta previously insisting the 26-year-old is still in his plans.

Arsenal ready to sell Tierney this summer

The report from Football London states that they understand Arsenal are still open to offers for Tierney in the final days of the transfer window.

Arteta’s team selections so far this season won’t have filled Tierney with much hope.

First-choice left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been unavailable with an injury, although he did play the final minutes against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, new signing Jurrien Timber was deployed in that role.

However, after picking up a serious injury, Arteta instead turned to Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back.

He’s now banned from their clash with Fulham, although Zinchenko’s return to action suggests he should be able to start on Saturday.

The question will be whether Tierney is finally on the bench to act as cover.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

If Arsenal are ready to sell Tierney, then they may not want to risk him picking up an injury and thus failing a medical.

Rivals Newcastle will be watching developments closely and despite just signing Lewis Hall, might make a last-minute move for one of their long-term targets.