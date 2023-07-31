New signing Arnaut Danjuma was very impressed with teammate Amadou Onana in Everton’s win against Stoke City on Saturday.

The young midfielder took to Instagram after bundling home a late winner for the Toffees in their latest pre-season outing.

Sean Dyche has been hard at work this summer getting his squad into shape ahead of next season’s Premier League campaign.

After back-to-back seasons of narrowly avoiding relegation, Everton will hope for a change in fortunes next year.

So far, their performances and transfer activity don’t suggest there’s going to be any sudden upturn in form.

Everton have signed Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma so far, who will be astute additions but are unlikely to be game-changing.

Instead, Dyche will be hoping to extract the very best out of the players he’s currently got.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is arguably Everton’s most talented player and Danjuma is already a big fan of the Belgian international.

Although he didn’t need to use his exceptional technique to score against Stoke on Saturday, he’ll be hoping to contribute more in front of goal next season.

Danjuma impressed with Everton teammate Onana

Onana posted a picture of him scrambling his last-minute goal over the line with the caption: “Tic tac…” alongside the hashtag, “makethemshutup”.

Arnaut Danjuma was impressed with his new teammate and saluted his efforts against the Championship side.

Several Everton players were linked with exits earlier in the year when it looked like they might potentially be relegated.

Jordan Pickford could have left despite signing a new contract, but he looks set to stay at Goodison Park.

However, Onana is still being linked with a transfer, with one report from TEAMTalk suggesting Everton are reluctantly willing to sell him.

Dyche will realise how important the 21-year-old could be to Everton going into next season.

Everton already have problems scoring goals and Onana needs to contribute more in that area going forward.

The other aspects of his game make him an essential partner for Idrissa Gana Gueye in midfield.

Onana will hope the introduction of Danjuma to the side will help Everton kick on next season.

The pair both have plenty to prove in the Premier League after frustrating campaigns last year.