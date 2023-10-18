Argentinian media deliver interesting verdict on Cristian Romero’s display before he was subbed off

Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero was once again lauded for his performance in an Argentina shirt before coming off injured yesterday.

Romero played the first half of a 2-0 win against Peru but was replaced at half-time after receiving a stamp.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

However, Tottenham’s Romero still had time to wow the press in Argentina in his brief minutes.



TyC Sports remarked that the centre-back was imperious in his display once again before his ankle issue.

And it would seem that a centre-back partnership with former Manchester City player Nicolas Otamendi is fairing well.

Speaking about Romero’s display, the review said: “An animal again.

“He scores fiercely, plays the ball firmly and doesn’t give an inch or a minute away.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“When he got cold, his ankle wouldn’t let him continue.”

And everyone of a Tottenham persuasion will now be praying that the issue was nothing more than a knock.

Although Ange Postecoglou’s side are flying right now, they don’t have an awful lot of options beyond their first XI.

Romero has looked like a new player for Argentina and Tottenham

If Romero were to have a period on the sidelines, it would be interesting to see who Ange turned too.

Ben Davies, Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier would appear to be his only options.

Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

And with both Micky van de Ven and Davies preferring a role on the left, that may open a door for 18-year-old Phillips.

Postecoglou has been said to be very impressed with the new signing in the past, but it would be a big show of faith.

Of course, both Argentina and Tottenham will hope that Romero is fine to continue his excellent efforts of late.

And there are now some early indications that the defender should have avoided a serious injury.

But it remains to be seen just how ready Romero is for the weekend.