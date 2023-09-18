Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray was a big fan of new teammate Joe Rodon’s performance against Millwall yesterday.

Rodon posted on Instagram after Leeds ran out 3-0 winners at The Den.

The on-loan Tottenham centre-back was handed another start alongside Pascal Struijk in the middle of defence.

It meant Charlie Cresswell remained on the bench while his fellow Tottenham loanee Djed Spence was out of the squad with a knock.

Joel Piroe opened the scoring under slightly controversial circumstances, as a foul could have been given against the Dutchman in the build-up to the goal.

He doubled his tally for the day in the closing moments before Georginio Rutter completed the scoring.

Archie Gray once again started in the centre of midfield for Leeds which is a huge ask for a 17-year-old.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, he performed brilliantly, earning the praise of his manager after the match.

Gray passed on that praise to his new Leeds teammate Joe Rodon after helping the club earn another clean sheet.

The win moved Leeds into the top half of the table and just two points away from the play-offs.

Gray impressed with new Leeds teammate Rodon

Posting on social media after the match, Rodon said: “Incredible support today and important 3points onto the next!”

Archie Gray loved his post and will be delighted that Farke managed to convince the Tottenham defender to join the club.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s hard to see a future for Rodon at his parent club right now.

New manager Ange Postecoglou had a good look at his first-team squad over the summer but deemed the Welsh international surplus to requirements.

After spending last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, he’s now had to step down to the Championship for regular minutes.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gray and his Leeds teammates will be delighted that Rodon chose a move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

He’s thrived at this level before Swansea City and will look to do so again this season.