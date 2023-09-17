Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has singled out Archie Gray for praise after an important 3-0 win against Millwall today.

Speaking to the press, via Leeds Live, Farke was delighted that his side came out on top at The Den.

There was a tinge of controversy surrounding Leeds’s first goal that was scored by new signing Joel Piroe.

Millwall had a penalty appeal turned down before Piroe won the ball back in midfield to start a counterattack.

The Dutchman linked up with Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter to put the away side ahead.

The encounter turned into a classic Championship affair in the second half with an attritional match on the cards.

However, Piroe and Rutter added late goals to make sure Leeds took three points back up north with them.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Farke made a point to praise Leeds youngster Archie Gray for his performance against a hostile Millwall side.

The 17-year-old managed to play 89 minutes before being replaced by new signing Ilia Gruev.

The Bulgarian international has a serious job on his hands to displace the teenager from the team.

Leeds boss Farke praises Gray performance vs Millwall

Asked about how the midfielder coped today, Farke said: “Big ask of him, but the way he handled it was superb.

“Tonight, he can be proud of himself. From tomorrow I will hold the pressure high again.”

Dropping down to the Championship was always going to offer some of Leeds’s young players a fantastic opportunity.

After winning the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season, there would have been plenty of players hoping to make that step up.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

So far, Farke has given Gray the most opportunities out of Leeds United’s youngster and he proved his worth against Millwall again.

His intelligence has been praised which is a sign of his maturity for such a young player.

There’s talk of Gray being handed a new contract which would be a very popular decision among the Elland Road faithful.