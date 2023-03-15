Antonio Conte calls up 18-year-old Tottenham youngster and gives him chance in first-team training











Tottenham Hotspur academy player Aaron Maguire has now been spotted in first-team training.

A report from Football London has shared how the young goalkeeper got on with the senior squad.

Antonio Conte hasn’t always been particularly keen to use Tottenham’s young players while at the club.

Bryan Gil had to leave on loan in January to gain more first-team minutes, and was overlooked at times even during an attacking injury crisis.

Alfie Devine has been promoted to train with the first-team, but has played just a minute of football for Conte this season.

However, Conte has always been a fan of giving Tottenham’s youngster a chance to train with the senior side.

Charlie Sayers and Maksim Paskotsi are two of the latest academy stars to be play alongside their senior counterparts.

Maguire has likely been called up to first team training at Tottenham due to the injury to Hugo Lloris.

It will have given him a taste of what the future may be like at Spurs, although the older players certainly weren’t going easy on him.

Maguire called up to first-team training at Tottenham

Tottenham have trained with four senior goalkeepers for several months since the return of Alfie Whiteman from his loan spell.

Lloris’s absence has meant that Brandon Austin and Whiteman have been pushing Fraser Forster in training to start in his place.

The giant veteran goalkeeper looks to have secured his number two spot with some brilliant performances in recent games.

The report from Football London shares his experience with Antonio Conte’s first-team.

‘Uploading some training footage to his Instagram stories, Porro curled a left-footed effort into the top corner beyond academy goalkeeper Aaron Maguire before finding the other side of the net with another curling effort with his right foot,’ the report states.

‘His final goal saw him charge into the area and whip the ball across Maguire into the bottom corner as Pape Matar Sarr tried in vain to get a block on the shot.’

Porro clearly has a point to prove having only arrived at Spurs just a few weeks ago.

However, Maguire will still have relished his chance to join Tottenham’s first-team in training recently.

