Antonio Conte calls up Tottenham youngster into first-team training before AC Milan clash tonight











Antonio Conte has called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Charlie Sayers to first-team training ahead of their huge clash against AC Milan tonight.

The Spurs boss is set to return to the touchline once again after recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy.

Of course, Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup last week and the Champions League is now their only shot at landing some silverware this season, albeit an unrealistic one.

Conte has been putting his players through their paces at Hotspur Way and Sayers was spotted amongst the first-team squad yesterday.

Conte calls up Sayers

In a video posted by Football.London’s Alasdair Gold on Twitter, Sayers can be spotted between Pedro Porro and Alfie Devine during a game of rondo.

The 18-year-old was snapped up by Spurs from Southend United during the 2021-22 campaign after he had made six appearances in the National League.

Sayers operates as a centre-back but can fill in at left-back and he has been ever present for Tottenham’s Under-21’s side this season.

The youngster bagged a goal in his last game as Tottenham’s youth side fell to a 4-3 defeat against Fulham.

It’s clear that the young defender is making an impression in north London and while it is unlikely that he’ll get a chance in the first-team anytime soon, training alongside Tottenham’s senior players will only benefit him.

Sayers was also called up for the pre-season tour of South Korea by Conte before the campaign got underway.

Spurs will be hoping to pull off a huge result tonight as they face the task of turning around a 1-0 deficit in north London.

It has to be said that Milan weren’t brilliant when they picked up the win at the San Siro and Tottenham should take encouragement from that heading into tonight’s clash.

