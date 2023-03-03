Maksim Paskotsi pictured in Tottenham training pre-Wolves











Tottenham Hotspur will hope to seal a third consecutive Premier League win when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Spurs’ league form has picked up thanks to consecutive 2-0 victories over Chelsea and West Ham in their last two league encounters.

However, Tottenham will go to Molineux on the back of a dismal 1-0 loss at Sheffield United, which knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Spurs’ defence was leaky once again, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier flattering to deceive at Bramall Lane.

On Thursday, Tottenham shared pictures of their latest training session from Hotspur Way.

And academy defender Maksim Paskotsi was pictured alongside the Spurs seniors.

Paskotsi has been making waves in the Spurs academy since joining in September 2020.

The 20-year-old had already debuted for Flora Tallinn’s senior team when he arrived at N17.

He hit the ground running for Spurs’ Under-18s with a goal, an assist and a clean sheet.

Paskotsi has since made his Tottenham senior debut, featuring against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League.

He has also won 16 caps for the Estonia national team.

Paskotsi has been compared to Cristian Romero, testament to his quality and potential.

‘Impressed with his all-round game’

Superhotspur recently wrote an article about the young Estonian.

“Maksim Paskotsi is a tenacious defender, who at left-back has shown his really good pace,” they wrote.

“He is strong in the challenge and can tackle well, and he has also shown his good reading of the game, and also his ability to get forward well to support the forward players.

“In the recent Under 21’s games against Arsenal, Brighton and Everton, Maksim has impressed with his all-round game.

“And defensively with his tackling and positioning, and I think that he has done really well.”