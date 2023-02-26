Anthony Gordon sends message to Newcastle United teammates ahead of EFL Cup final











Anthony Gordon has now sent a message to his Newcastle United teammates ahead of today’s EFL Cup final.

Gordon took to Instagram to wish his new side luck ahead of their tie at Wembley this afternoon.

It’s the biggest game in Newcastle’s recent history as they finally get the chance to play in a domestic cup final.

Eddie Howe’s side have looked comfortable throughout their EFL Cup campaign this season.

They were three goals to the good at one point during their semi-final against Southampton.

Despite a consolation goal from Che Adams, and a Bruno Guimaraes red card, their appearance in the final was never in doubt.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Thankfully, Guimaraes’s ban ends today and he’ll be as fresh as can be when the game kicks off.

However, Howe will be missing two of his Newcastle stars for the final – Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is cup tied, having appeared in the competition earlier for Everton.

And Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool rules him out of starting in goal today.

Gordon sends message ahead of Newcastle cup final

The winger posted on social media ahead of the match, and said: “All the best today boys! Looking forward to it!”

Gordon hasn’t had the easiest start to his time at Newcastle after joining from the Toffees last month.

Robbie Fowler has questioned his £45m price tag, having only made substitute appearances thus far.

His teammates have been impressed by his initial impact, with Callum Wilson singling him out for praise.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Gordon will be gutted he’s not available for Newcastle for their first final in decades.

Given the trajectory of Newcastle’s improvement under Eddie Howe, it’s unlikely they’ll have to wait this long for another showpiece fixture.

Newcastle fans have descended in their thousands to support the team in London this afternoon.

They’ll be joined in the stands by Gordon, Pope and Martin Dubravka, who is also cup-tied.

There will be pandemonium on the streets if Newcastle come out on top at full-time.

It would be an exceptional start to the new regime’s time in charge at St. James’ Park.

