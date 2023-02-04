Newcastle news: Callum Wilson delivers verdict on Anthony Gordon signing











Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has told The Footballer’s Football Podcast he thinks Anthony Gordon is a “good signing”.

The Magpies brought the 21-year-old to St James’ Park from Everton in the latter days of the January transfer window.

Newcastle paid the Toffees an initial £40million plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45million.

Gordon joins Newcastle having risen through the ranks at Goodison Park and breaking into the first team.

The winger made 78 appearances for his boyhood club, registering seven goals and eight assists.

And Wilson believes Gordon will be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s ranks.

He explained that Newcastle, as a long-term project, need to be buying young players that can be moulded to fit their playing style.

“I think he’s a good signing,” said Wilson. “He’s youthful, he’s energetic.

If you’re looking at Newcastle now as a long-term project, you can’t just buy ready-made players.

“You’ve got to buy players that you can mould into the Newcastle way – high-pressing, energetic, want to play football.”

Newcastle transfer strategy reaping dividends

As Wilson says, Gordon is just the kind of player Newcastle need to be signing.

At 21, he has his whole career ahead of him, which means plenty of time to be coached into the Newcastle way.

Newcastle really do deserve lots of credit for how they’ve gone about their transfer business since the takeover.

They could’ve easily splurged out on high-profile, already-established marquee players.

Instead, they’ve been sensible and shrewd, bringing in the right players who fit the bill.

This has led to Newcastle showing remarkable progress in just 12 months.

Last year, they seemed certainties for relegation, but they stayed up comfortably.

Now, Newcastle are serious contenders for a Champions League place.

Hopefully Gordon will hit the ground running at SJP and develop into a star.