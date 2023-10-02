Tottenham Hotspur have been told that Yves Bissouma is becoming a real leader on the pitch after his performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Anthony Gardner and Alan Curbishley were discussing a dramatic 2-1 victory for Spurs.

Amid all the controversy and big decisions made by the refereeing team, Tottenham still managed to win a game of football.

Son Heung-min scored after some fantastic work from James Maddison and Richarlison with Liverpool down to ten men.

Cody Gakpo equalised just before half-time before Liverpool went down to nine men following Diogo Jota’s sending off.

Joel Matip turned into his own net in the final moments to hand Tottenham all three points after some sustained pressure from the home side.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Although Ange Postecoglou would have preferred his side to secure the result earlier in the game, he’ll be pleased with the performances of many of his players once again.

Yves Bissouma stood out in midfield for Tottenham as he has done all season and appears to be a leader on the pitch for Spurs now.

After failing to make an impact under Antonio Conte, he’s thriving this season.

Although Postecoglou wanted him to be more attacking on Saturday, he protected Tottenham’s back four with aplomb.

Bissouma proving to be a leader at Tottenham

Speaking after the match, Alan Curbishley said: “The one player for me and lots of people have been talking about him is [Yves] Bissouma who I think just looks a cut above anything he did last year.

“He just looks so confident and comfortable in what he was doing and he had a terrific game.”

Anthony Gardner added: “He was one of the standout players. The way he was receiving the ball in the first half, his awareness, his energy.

“He seems like he’s a leader on the pitch for someone so young that bodes well for the club to have someone in the middle of the park that can drag players around you.

“And at the same time, drive the team forward.”

The £55k-a-week Malian international has been fantastic this season and a key part of Spurs’s success.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bissouma is not the only player to become a leader at Tottenham this season, with Cristian Romero and James Maddison given more prominent roles in the squad.

Postecoglou has put his faith in players that weren’t as prominent under Conte and it’s already paying off.

It was claimed that Bissouma had to shine on Saturday if Spurs were going to beat Liverpool and he managed to live up to that expectation.