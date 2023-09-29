Tottenham face a tough task this weekend.

Off the back of the north London derby, Spurs host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, and this will be a tough test.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, and given how impressive Jurgen Klopp’s side have been this season, it’s fair to say they’re coming into this game as favourites.

However, Tottenham are also yet to lose a game this season, and there’s every chance they get a result here.

According to Ale Moreno, speaking on ESPN, this game will be won or lost for Tottenham in the midfield, claiming that Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr need to be at their very best if Spurs are to get a result here.

Bissouma needs to shine

Moreno shared his verdict on this match and the £25m midfielder.

“There’s an element of they’re open not only when they attack, they’re open defensively and open to transition, that can be an asset for Liverpool. If I’m looking at Spurs, while it’s easy to pick out Maddison, Son or Kulusevski, for them to be successful in this match, the work of Bissouma and Sarr has to be on point. They have to be organised enough to realise they have to be the ones to stop the transition, to protect the backline and know there are moments when they join in the attack,” Moreno said.

Big task

This is a huge task for Bissouma to take on, and whether or not he’s up to the challenge remains to be seen.

Bissouma is a fantastic player, but over the past 12 months he has been inconsistent, and it’s hard to back him to take this sort of game by the scruff of the neck.

However, under Ange Postecoglou, the Mali international has looked like a different player, and if he continues this form, he will be a real thorn in the side of Liverpool this weekend.