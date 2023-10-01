Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou didn’t look happy with Yves Bissouma on the touchline against Liverpool yesterday.

A report from the Independent has shared more details about the Australian’s reaction to last night’s match.

Ange Postecoglou has proved to be incredibly measured during his short spell at Tottenham.

He never gets carried away on the touchline or in press conferences after the match.

The big talking point of the match was Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal which should have been given after incorrectly being ruled out for offside.

Postecoglou admitted he’s never been a fan of VAR although he’s unlikely to be petitioning for the league to award Liverpool any points due to the error.

Liverpool had already gone down to ten men at that point after Curtis Jones was sent off following a challenge on Yves Bissouma.

They lost substitute Diogo Jota in the second half following two quick bookings but Spurs looked set to be frustrated by the visitors.

Pedro Porro’s dangerous cross led to Tottenham’s late winner with Joel Matip turning into his own net.

Postecoglou was getting frustrated against Liverpool though and Yves Bissouma wasn’t helping.

Although he’s a formidable player in defensive situations, he’s unlikely to be the player you turn to when you’re searching for a winning goal.

Postecoglou frustrated with Bissouma’s passing against Liverpool

In the report from the Independent, they share one moment where the Australian coach wasn’t enamoured with the 27-year-old.

They state that, ‘Postecoglou at one point reacted as if Bissouma missed a sitter when the midfielder merely hesitated on the ball and played a sideways pass.’

It’s not the first time that Postecoglou has reacted this way to one of his players.

When he was still trying to implement his style of play, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also didn’t show the required impetus and Postecoglou was furious.

Bissouma’s job against Liverpool was to break up attacks and even when they were a man down Postecoglou would have been pleased with that aspect of his game.

The Reds were still dangerous on the counterattack meaning the Malian couldn’t be brought off but thankfully Spurs found a way to score that late goal.