Micah Richards bemused by what's happened to 21-year-old player at Leeds United











Micah Richards has admitted that he’s bemused by the lack of minutes Georginio Rutter has got at Leeds United this season.

Rutter was brought in under Jesse Marsch back in January as he made the switch from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

It’s fair to say that the 21-year-old has got off to a difficult start to life at Elland Road. He’s featured 10 times, but has failed to register a single goal involvement yet.

The youngster has only started three times during this period but has struggled to make a real impact.

Yet, Micah Richards can’t understand why Rutter isn’t getting more of an opportunity under Javi Gracia at Leeds.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Richards bemused by Rutter signing

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Richards discussed Rutter’s start to life at Leeds.

“When you sign young players you have to have that little bit of experience as well,” he said. “They had Championship experience, but not Premier League experience.

“Rutter is the one for me though. He signed for a lot of money and he’s not even getting a kick.

“You sign a 21-year-old to almost replace or stand in for Bamford and he’s not played. So when you talk about a plan, I’m not understanding exactly what the plan was.

“Surely if you are going to spend that sort of money, you get someone ready made, or you get someone on loan to see you out until the end of the season and then you go again.”

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Of course, Leeds backed their former manager Marsch in January and sacked him just a week after the window had closed.

Maximilian Wober certainly seems to be an astute addition based off his performances so far, but the same can’t be said for Rutter.

The youngster is struggling for minutes and Richards makes a great point that it’s difficult to understand why Leeds splashed out a club-record fee worth £35 million to bring him in.

Show all