‘Animal’: £35m Liverpool ace was ‘the best’ player on the pitch for his country last night

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister started and played the full 90 minutes for Argentina against Paraguay last night, and he had an outstanding game.

The talented midfielder has been incredible since the start of last season. He has gone from strength to strength, and he has now reached a whole new level.

Emi Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico praise Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer for £35 million (Sky Sports).

The Argentine is a spectacular player. He’s good on the ball, works tirelessly, has great vision, and can directly contribute to goals as well.

Since moving to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has deployed him in a deeper role. Last night, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni also used him there, and he was outstanding.

Mac Allister helped Argentina completely dominate the game against Paraguay, and he was arguably better than everybody else on that pitch. He was even given a 9/10 rating for his ‘superb’ display.

His international teammates, Emi Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico, have raved about him as well.

Replying to Mac Allister’s Instagram post, Martinez wrote: “The best one away!”

Taglifico commented: “Player of the match!! Animal!”

Deeper role suits him

There has been a fair bit of talk about Alexis Mac Allister’s position since he joined Liverpool in the summer.

The Argentine has mostly played as a defensive midfielder for the Reds, even though he has the ability to be much more of a threat in a box-to-box role.

Martin Keown even questioned if Klopp was playing him in the right position not too long ago.

However, Mac Allister has been producing the goods for both club and country in that deeper role now, and don’t be surprised at all if Klopp continues to use him there.