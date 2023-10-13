Liverpool player gets 9/10 rating after ‘superb’ international display last night

Argentina secured a 1-0 win over Paraguay in their World Cup qualifiers last night, and Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister had a brilliant game.

The midfielder, like he has done with Liverpool recently, was deployed in a deeper role by Lionel Scaloni. Everyone was intrigued to see how he’d fare, and he did not disappoint.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister impresses for Argentina

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, and he has had a great start to the new season.

The 24-year-old has been used in a deeper role by Jurgen Klopp – which many argue isn’t his best position. However, he has still continued to deliver the goods.

Following the Liverpool boss’ move, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni deployed Mac Allister as the deepest of his three midfielders against Paraguay last night.

He had an incredible game, and TyC Sports in Argentina have given him a 9/10 rating following his performance.

The outlet wrote: “He gave the feeling that he had played as a 5 all his life. Pure manual. Superb game by Alexis.”

A look at his stats vs Paraguay

Argentina, unsurprisingly, dominated the game last night, and Mac Allister’s performance in midfield was one of the biggest reasons why.

The 24-year-old had 101 touches of the ball and completed 78 out of his 82 attempted passes, thus maintaining a stunning 95 per cent passing accuracy. He also made one key pass and successfully completed all four of his long balls.

Defensively, Mac Allister made three tackles, one clearance and was dribbled past just once in the entire game. (SofaScore)

The Argentine really does have the ability to boss the game from a deeper role, and it won’t surprise us at all if he continues to be used there for both club and country.