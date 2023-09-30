Martin Keown says Jurgen Klopp is using £35m Liverpool star in the wrong position

TalkSPORT pundit Martin Keown has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not using Alexis Mac Allister in the right position.

The Reds have had a great start to the new season. They are unbeaten and are second in the Premier League table, just a couple of points behind Manchester City. New signing Mac Allister has been good, but Keown isn’t quite sure about his current role at Liverpool.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Keown says Jurgen Klopp is using Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister in the wrong position

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer in a deal worth an initial fee of £35 million (BBC).

The Argentine World Cup winner is a fantastic player. He’s good on the ball, can score goals, create chances and has the wonderful ability to arrive late into the box and cause problems to the opposition.

At Liverpool, however, Mac Allister has been deployed by Jurgen Klopp in a deeper role than usual, and although he hasn’t been bad by any means, Keown thinks he would be much better if he played higher up the pitch.

The Arsenal legend says Mac Allister loses the ball way too much in the role he is playing right now.

Keown said on talkSPORT (29 September, 10:00 am), as quoted by HITC: “I think (Mac Allister) is a great player. But I am not sure he’s playing in the right role.

“As wonderful as he is, he is losing the ball too much in that (number six) area.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He could play in a different position today

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening, and the Reds will have to be at their best to get all three points.

Spurs have had a great start to the new season and James Maddison has been one of their best players. Jamie Carragher even claimed he’s scared about the midfielder ahead of the game today.

Mac Allister definitely won’t get run over by Maddison if he plays in the number six position, but using someone like Ryan Gravenberch or Wataru Endo in that role instead may just be the better option.

We have a feeling Klopp will deploy a midfield three of Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai today, with the Dutchman playing the deeper role.