Angel Di Maria sends message to Emiliano Martinez after Aston Villa win

Juventus star Angel Di Maria was very impressed with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez yesterday.

The Argentinian posted on Instagram after playing his 100th Premier League game.

Aston Villa recorded a 3-0 win against Bournemouth that keeps their very slim hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.

Unai Emery has turned Villa’s fortunes around since replacing Steven Gerrard.

He quickly dragged the team away from any relegation battle, and they’ve now caught up to the likes of Fulham.

Douglas Luiz scored an early goal to set the tone of the match.

Emi Martinez wasn’t tested too much by the visitors, before two late goals from Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia settled the tie.

Martinez kept his 34th Premier League clean sheet yesterday, setting the record for most clean sheets in their first 100 league appearances for Villa.

Juventus star Angel Di Maria was clearly keeping an eye on Martinez’s antics for Aston Villa.

The thought of the World Cup winner having an interest in going’s on at Villa Park would have been mad a few years ago.

However, Martinez’s incredible rise since joining from Arsenal has further increased the club’s reputation.

Di Maria pleased for Martinez after setting Villa record

Posting on Instagram after the match, Martinez said: “Really proud to break the record for most clean sheets after 100 Premier League games.

“But more importantly we came away with the win!

“A great performance from the lads and amazing support as always!”

Di Maria replied to Martinez’s post after Aston Villa’s win, and suggested that the goalkeeper was on fire.

The summer will likely see Martinez’s future heavily discussed.

The 30-year-old has been closely linked with Tottenham recently, and may be attracted to playing more European football.

Aston Villa could demand as much as £60m for the goalkeeper, who may end up replacing another World Cup winner in Hugo Lloris.

Right now, he’s still got ten games left this season to help Aston Villa continue to rise up the table.

It’ll be interesting to see which Argentinian star is next to take an interest in goings on at Villa Park.

