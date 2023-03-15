£17m player could try and force his way to Tottenham this summer - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, and Emi Martinez could be the man who could replace Hugo Lloris in North London.

The World Cup winner has been at Aston Villa since the summer of 2020. He has been a fine player for club and country over the last few years, but he could get a big move very soon.

90min’s Graeme Bailey has had his say on Martinez and Spurs’ goalkeeping situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Emi Martinez wants to join Tottenham

Hugo Lloris is 36 now and it has to be said that he is past his best.

The Frenchman has been an incredible servant for Spurs over the last decade. He will go down as one of the greats of the club, but it’s time for Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici to find his successor.

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of names over the last few months. Brentford’s David Raya is one of them, but Martinez would definitely be the more exciting option.

Bailey has now claimed that Martinez wants to join Spurs and suggested that he could even try and force a move there if Tottenham make an attempt to sign him this summer.

The journalist said on the Talking Transfers podcast: “The other person who wants to join Tottenham is Emi Martinez at Villa.

“Do we see a domino effect? Does David Raya then become a target for Villa? Yeah, I could see that. We might see a few dominoes need to drop here for these goalkeepers but there are a lot of teams who want goalkeepers.

“You may see Martinez agitating for this if Spurs do try and sign him.”

TBR View:

Martinez would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

The Argentine is a top-quality goalkeeper. He has proven his class in the Premier League and for Argentina at the highest level, and it’s only a matter of time before he joins a bigger club.

To add to that, Spurs fans would love to see Martinez in a Spurs shirt, just because it would seriously annoy Arsenal supporters due to the goalkeeper’s 10-year association with the club before he left them to join Aston Villa for £17 million in 2020 (BBC).

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Martinez this summer. If Spurs can get him, they should!

