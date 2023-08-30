Ange Postecoglou will let ‘incredible’ Spurs man go if they sign £50m player

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will let Dane Scarlett leave on loan this summer if they sign another centre-forward.

Journalist George Sessions shared the update on social media ahead of a hectic end to the transfer window.

There will be plenty of disappointment around Tottenham right now following their exit from the Carabao Cup.

Manager Ange Postecoglou selected a heavily-rotated side against Fulham and ultimately paid the price.

He made nine changes compared to Fulham’s six but the hosts were the better team throughout the game.

One player who might see some positives from yesterday’s match was Dane Scarlett.

The ‘incredible’ youngster was a surprise half-time substitute, coming on for Giovani Lo Celso.

Postecoglou spoke positively of Scarlett after the match but may now let him leave this summer.

After spending last season on loan at Portsmouth, he needs to continue playing more senior minutes.

He’s unlikely to get that chance at Spurs, especially if another attacker arrives before the window closes.

Postecoglou could let Scarlett leave before deadline day

Posting on social media, Sessions said: “Forgot to mention Dane Scarlett, who made a good impact at #FFC, in here.

“Ange [Postecoglou] will sit down with him this week and decide his next steps.

“If #THFC bring in an attacker (Johnson), he will leave on loan. Looks improved after #Pompey spell but needs minutes.”

The attacker named by Sessions is Brennan Johnson, whom Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of.

He’s reportedly got a £50m price tag which at this stage Tottenham haven’t matched.

The Welsh international would be a great addition as his versatility across the front line really suits Postecoglou’s tactics.

Richarlison is still struggling to score goals despite finding the back of the net last night.

Postecoglou would be wise to let Scarlett leave this summer if they can bring in another forward.

Johnson could be that man, but there’s a lot of excitement around the player Scarlett could become one day.