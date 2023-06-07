Ange Postecoglou set to launch huge bid to sign 28-year-old forward for Tottenham this summer











New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is set to launch a huge bid to sign Kyogo Furuhashi this summer.

A report from The Scottish Sun suggests that Postecoglou is keen to be reunited with the Celtic forward.

Ange Postecoglou has a huge summer ahead of him to get Tottenham’s squad into the best shape possible.

With no European fixtures to worry about, the Australian coach will need to thin out his squad.

At the same time, he needs to find ways to improve his options at Spurs.

Postecoglou has identified Kyogo Furuhashi as one of his first incomings at Tottenham.

The Japanese international has been sensational at Celtic, top scoring in their treble-winning side this season.

Postecoglou already knows how to get the very best out of the 28-year-old.

Whether a centre-forward should be his main priority at Spurs this summer is another matter.

Postecoglou planning huge bid to bring Kyogo to Tottenham

The report from The Scottish Sun suggests Tottenham’s interest in Furuhashi will provoke other clubs to bid for him.

They suggest Furuhashi is Postecoglou’s ‘number one’ target at Tottenham this summer.

The Scottish Sun go on to say that it’s ‘widely expected Postecoglou will launch a huge bid’ for the forward in the next few weeks.

Postecoglou has proved before that he’s very good at recruiting players from previous clubs and leagues.

The players who followed him to Celtic from the J-League all had a huge impact at Parkhead.

The step up from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League isn’t an easy one.

However, Furuhashi has proved he’s a cut above in Scotland, scoring 34 goals in all competitions this season.

Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane has an uncertain future at the club right now.

Furuhashi wouldn’t be capable of filling his shoes but would thrive off his pinpoint passing.

Given Son Heung-min and Richarlison have both struggled in front of goal this season, Furuhashi’s poaching ability could really benefit Spurs.

Tottenham will trust Postecoglou to know if Furuhashi can make the step up given how closely they’ve been working at Celtic.

