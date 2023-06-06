Club fear Tottenham could now make move for three of their players, including £30m striker











Celtic fear that Tottenham Hotspur could make approaches for three of their players following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, with Kyogo Furuhashi one of those they are braced for a battle to keep.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Hoops are expecting Spurs to also make a move for Jota and Reo Hatate.

Tottenham are gearing up for the Ange Postecoglou era after confirming on Tuesday that the Australian is their new manager.

Celtic fear Tottenham raid for their players after Postecoglou appointment

It follows Postecoglou’s outstanding spell at Celtic. Of course, the style of football he brought to Parkhead endeared him to supporters in a big way. But another factor which made him so successful was the clever recruitment.

The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Jota have been inspired signings for the Bhoys. The trio have scored 44 Scottish Premiership goals between them this past season. Meanwhile, there have been 21 assists along the way, too.

And 90min now reports that Celtic fear Tottenham making an approach for all three players now that Postecoglou has moved on.

Of course, Kyogo has already been linked. Reports from The Sun at the weekend claimed that Tottenham want Kyogo and are prepared to pay £30 million for the 28-year-old.

He has been the star of the show for Celtic. But there have been amazing performances all over the pitch. Jota is one of the most exciting wide-men in the division. And Hatate has produced some big performances in some big games.

It probably will not excite too many Tottenham fans if they bring in a number of Celtic players. Ultimately, it is a big step up to the Premier League.

But Postecoglou will be a success if he is able to get his team to play his way. And bringing in players he knows will only help with that.