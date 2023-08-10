Tottenham now actively hoping ‘phenomenal’ player leaves this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are now hoping that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves the club this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more details on a dramatic day in the transfer window for Spurs.

The news that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the sale of Harry Kane certainly came as a surprise.

Daniel Levy appeared to be in no rush to sign the 30-year-old despite his contract running out next summer.

However, a deal has now been done and it’s up to Kane to decide if he wants to switch the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

However, there are other issues Ange Postecoglou needs to address in the Spurs squad besides Kane.

Tottenham have too many players on their books going into Sunday’s game against Brentford.

A number of senior players look set to miss out on the matchday squad entirely.

Tottenham are now hoping that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the players that moves on this summer.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The ‘phenomenal’ midfielder doesn’t appear to be a great fit for Postecoglou’s tactics.

He’s also one of the club’s more saleable assets, with one team in particular trying to sign him.

Tottenham hoping Hojbjerg moves on

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Hojbjerg is among the players Spurs want to move on to raise further funds.

That list also includes club captain Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele.

If Spurs manage to move all four of these players on as well as Harry Kane then they’ll have a serious amount of cash to spend in the final weeks of the window.

Much of that money might be needed to bring in a replacement for Kane.

However, they could also target a central midfielder with both Hojbjerg and Ndombele potentially leaving.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Atletico Madrid appears to be Hojbjerg’s most likely destination and on the face of it he seems like a player who would thrive under Diego Simeone.

Tottenham may be hoping Hojbjerg leaves sooner rather than later so that they can find a replacement if needed.

None of their outgoing business has been done quickly though and it remains to be seen if the Dane will feature this weekend.