£15m Tottenham player ‘crazy’ about leaving this summer, but Daniel Levy isn’t happy

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is now very keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and join Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, which provides more details about the Dane’s future.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spent all summer determining who he wants to keep in his squad this season.

He arrived to find a bloated senior squad containing far too many players for the upcoming campaign.

So far, four players have departed including star player Harry Kane.

Tottenham’s squad is still much too big, but Postecoglou gave some hints about who he wants to stick around with his selection on Sunday.

The likes of Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga were all left out of the squad.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was named on the bench, but Postecoglou didn’t turn to the Danish international.

Hojbjerg now wants to leave Tottenham this summer and Atletico Madrid really want to sign him.

Both parties are keen on the move, but it wouldn’t be a Spurs transfer if Daniel Levy didn’t have a say.

Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham

The report from Marca suggests Hojbjerg is ‘crazy’ about playing in the Champions League this season with Atletico Madrid.

He’s putting pressure on Spurs to sell, but Daniel Levy isn’t happy with Atletico’s current offers.

They go on to say that the good relations between Atletico and Tottenham mean that a deal could still be negotiated.

The £15m midfielder wouldn’t be the first player to move between the Spanish giants and Spurs.

Tottenham signed Toby Alderweireld from Atletico, while Kieran Trippier, Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty have moved the other way.

Hojbjerg could have a role to play at Tottenham, but he doesn’t appear to be first-choice under Postecoglou.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

It makes sense for Tottenham to let Hojbjerg leave this summer if they receive the right offer.

The emergence of Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr means they should be able to step up soon enough in the Dane’s place.

Yves Bissouma is a favourite of Postecoglou’s too and he looks set to be his first-choice defensive midfield this season.