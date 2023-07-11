New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said he’s really excited to start working with Mile Jedinak this season.

Postecoglou gave an extended interview to Optus Sport after addressing the media for the first time in his new role.

He talked about how impressed he’s been with Tanguy Ndombele and confirmed Fraser Forster won’t be on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Ange Postecoglou has already been active in the transfer market, signing Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

However, he’s also brought in plenty of important people off the pitch as well.

Tottenham announced the Australian’s coaching staff after his arrival, with some familiar names and some new ones.

Ryan Mason and Matt Wells are still at the club after leading the team at the end of last season.

They’ve been joined by a familiar but surprising name in Mile Jedinak.

Jedinak only finished playing in 2019 and then had several non-playing roles at Aston Villa.

Postecoglou has admitted he’s very excited to work with Jedinak at Tottenham and give another Australian a Premier League opportunity.

Tottenham manager Postecoglou happy to link up with Jedinak

Asked about the opportunities given to Australians in football, Postecoglou said: “I’ve often said that my biggest frustration with Australian football is that there weren’t enough opportunities.

“I felt that when I finished up with the Australian youth teams and I couldn’t get an opportunity, I couldn’t believe it at the time.

“When I got over here I also realised how tough it is for Australians, even ones based here to get an opportunity.

“I’m really excited to see what Mile [Jedinak] does as a coach.

“It’s his first foray into it, he was an outstanding leader, an outstanding person to work with for the national team so I’m really excited to bring him in and I know he’s going to be a big contributor.”

Jedinak’s official title at Tottenham is Assistant Coach and will be doing much of the work on the training ground for Postecoglou, who prefers to sit back and observe drills rather than barking instructions.

It will be interesting to see if he passes on his experiences as a defensive midfielder to any of the players in the squad.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future in doubt, the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr may get more opportunities next season.

Working with Jedinak may add some steeliness to their game as they could be tasked with protecting Tottenham’s leaky defence.