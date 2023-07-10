The latest reports suggest that Atletico Madrid still want Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but they are struggling as they have minimal cash to make a move for him.

According to The Daily Mail, the Tottenham midfielder still remains an option for Atletico Madrid. They still would like to sign him but there is a big issue.

The Spanish club have minimal cash right now and therefore are struggling to make a bid. They are apparently waiting for Alvaro Morata to be sold to AC Millan. It sounds like a move for Hojbjerg could be made when Morata is sold.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Danish international wants to move to Atletico Madrid and Spurs will allow him to make the move.

Atletico Madrid struggling to fund move for Hojbjerg

With Hojbjerg wanting to move to the Spanish giants, this latest news around Atletico Madrid struggling to make the cash to fund a deal will no doubt be frustrating for him.

For Spurs, it will not be the end of the world for them. They apparently were allowing the move because Hojbjerg wanted it. Before Atletico Madrid came in, their reported stance on the player was that he would not be sold.

The ‘amazing‘ midfielder was a key player for Spurs last year. The 27 year-old played in 35 Premier League matches last season.

Due to this, Spurs will probably not allow Atletico to get him for cheaper due to their current issues right now. It feels like the possible move has stalled for the time being.

It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks. If the deal for Morata is completed then you would expect Atletico to turn their attention back to signing the Spurs.

For now, Hojbjerg will have to wait. There is no issues between him and the club so this will likely not be an issue for all involved.