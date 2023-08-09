Ange Postecoglou says 26-year-old Tottenham player has missed training recently

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Richarlison has been missing from training recently.

Postecoglou was speaking after Tottenham’s 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy yesterday.

The scoreline doesn’t accurately reflect how Spurs played yesterday.

Tottenham quickly went a goal behind before going into half-time 2-1 up.

An unlikely brace from Oliver Skipp gave Ange Postecoglou’s side a lead right up until the final ten minutes of the game.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Postecoglou rotated his already rotated side during the second half and Barcelona took advantage.

One player who was given an important runout yesterday was Richarlison.

The Brazilian international could end up being a very important player this season if Harry Kane is eventually sold.

Postecoglou admitted after the match that Richarlison has been missing from training in the past few days.

He was spotted working with his teammates in the build-up to the game but wasn’t able to complete the full 90 minutes.

This offered youngster Dane Scarlett the chance to play against one of Europe’s biggest teams after scoring against Shakhtar.

Postecoglou confirms Richarlison has been missing from training

Asked about the 26-year-old, Postecoglou said: “There is no first choice, second choice. We needed to get minutes into everyone.

“Richy has had a bit of a knock and has missed a few days’ training.

“You could see he needed the run. He worked so hard for the team, he was unlucky with his chances but it is really important for us to get 70-75 minutes out of him today and he works so hard.”

It will be interesting to see what role Richarlison plays for Tottenham this season.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

If Harry Kane stays at Tottenham, then Richarlison is unlikely to start many games.

It’s also hard to see the England captain ever being substituted, meaning Richarlison will have to try and make an impact on the wings.

However, Manor Solomon has arrived to provide cover this summer and Ivan Perisic has looked great in pre-season.

Postecoglou will be watching Richarlison closely in training to see what he can offer going forward.

The Australian wasn’t entirely pleased with the forward yesterday and may end up having a dilemma on his hands.