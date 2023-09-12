Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has shared more details about his first encounter with Yves Bissouma in training.

Postecoglou was speaking on TalkSPORT (12/9 11:44am) about his first few months at the club.

It’s been a successful start to life at Tottenham, with the team currently unbeaten in the Premier League.

Aside from being eliminated from the Carabao Cup, things are looking up in North London after a difficult campaign last year.

Much of that is down to Ange Postecoglou who has improved the mood around the club with his positive, attacking football.

He’s also getting the very best out of his squad, with Yves Bissouma in particular benefitting from his arrival at Spurs.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Postecoglou has now shared what he said to Bissouma when he first started training with the £25m midfielder.

It appears to have worked immediately, with the 27-year-old playing with best football in a Tottenham shirt so far.

Postecoglou gave Bissouma a lift in training

Asked about the improvement in the midfielder, Postecoglou said: “I don’t think I’ve done anything specific with him.

“Biss [Yves Bissouma], I was lucky because he was here the first day I arrived. A lot of the boys had played international football but Biss was here from the first day.

“I kind of grabbed him and said to him that the way he was training at the time, the first three or four sessions we mainly had young guys and I said ‘You can be a leader in this group’.

“I already knew about his ability but the way he was training, I could see he got a lift from that.

“He was late the next morning and again I said to him that to be a leader means being on time and he’s been good since then.

“So, there’s always lessons to be learned there. I think with him and all the players it’s about creating an environment, a framework to say ‘You should really have no excuses, I’m not going to allow you to have any excuses to not be the best you can be’.”

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Few players at Tottenham have benefitted more from Postecoglou’s arrival than Bissouma and his work in training suggests he’s bought into his methods immediately.

There’s a lot of responsibility on the 27-year-old in the Australian’s system with Pape Sarr and James Maddison given more license to go forward.

He showed he can still contribute in attacking areas on international duty this year, producing one outrageous piece of skill.

New signing Brennan Johnson has named him as one of the players he can’t wait to play with.

Few Spurs fans would have seen that coming based on how his debut campaign in North London ended.