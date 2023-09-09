‘Filth’: Gary Lineker absolutely stunned by what Tottenham star has done

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season.

The 27-year-old Spurs ace ended last season as a fringe player with an uncertain future at N17.

Under Antonio Conte, Bissouma failed to make much of an impact at Tottenham in his maiden campaign.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the Mali international has been one of the main beneficiaries of Ange Postecoglou’s reign.

The new Spurs manager gave everyone a blank slate in pre-season, and Bissouma clearly impressed.

He shone in pre-season and has taken that form into the Premier League campaign to great effect.

Confidence

Now, with the international break in full swing, Bissouma’s confidence is helping Mali out too.

The Tottenham star delivered an outstanding assist in his country’s 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over South Sudan.

Bissouma got to the byline, bamboozled several opposition defenders and even took the keeper out of the equation by drawing him away from goal and to the ground.

The Spurs midfielder then squared the ball for Nene Dorgeles to easily slot into the open net for the fourth of the game.

Popular BBC Sport pundit and former Tottenham ace Gary Lineker took to X to describe Bissouma’s contribution as “filth”.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Credit to Bissouma for turning his form around and also credit to Postecoglou for giving him the chance to show what he can do.

It’ll be exciting to see how the Spurs ace will continue to fare over the course of the season. One thing’s for sure, optimism around Tottenham is the highest it has been for years.