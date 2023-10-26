Ange Postecoglou says £15m Tottenham player has been really impressing in training before Palace

Ahead of a tough trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, Ange Postecoglou has been delivering good news on Tottenham Hotspur’s Pape Matar Sarr.

Postecoglou was completing his injury round-up before the trip and mentioned that Sarr has bounced back well.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Moreover, the Tottenham boss also remarked at how well the midfielder has been training.

Speaking via Tottenham on X, Postecoglou said: “Pape is fine, he went into it with a bit of an illness but he’s bounced back well.

“He trained well today.”

Given Yves Bissouma is also now returning, some may consider that Ange Postecoglou has something of a selection headache.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg impressed his teammates when he got a rare chance against Fulham.



However, with both Sarr and Bissouma ready for Tottenham, Postecoglou seemingly doesn’t have much of a decision to make.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Although, the simplicity of his selection in the middle may change when Rodrigo Bentancur returns to full fitness.

Bentancur has already been dropping-jaws in Spurs training and surely won’t settle for a spot on the bench in months to come.

Sarr has already improved so much under Postecoglou at Tottenham

As well as players improving under Postecoglou, there’s also been a clear shift in culture at the club.

And that can be highlighted by the way in which Postecoglou handled Yves Bissouma turning up late to training in pre-season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Postecoglou immediately addressed the matter and reminded Bissouma of what he expects from players he considers to be leaders at the club.

Of course, his form this season has been superb ever since.

That can’t simply be attributed to one exchange but Bissouma does now seem a lot more invested into this Spurs project.

And alongside £15m Sarr, Postecoglou has transformed two of Tottenham’s squad players into a potential title-winning midfield.

Of course, no one at Spurs will want to get ahead of themselves just yet.

And the side will be aware of the task they face in overcoming Crystal Palace at Selhurst on Friday – a venue in which many sides have struggled to get a result.