What Ange Postecoglou did when Yves Bissouma turned up late to Tottenham training

Since he’s arrived at Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has clearly made a beeline for Yves Bissouma, a player who is now crucial for this side.

Bissouma started just 10 games across the whole of the previous season at Tottenham, and has now started eight by October.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There’s been a huge turnaround in the midfielder’s role at the club, and Postecoglou has to take a lot of credit.

The Standard have released a report today detailing all of the changes Postecoglou has made at Tottenham since arriving.

And one of his first tasks was dealing with Yves Bissouma turning up to training late during pre-season.

Postecoglou’s reaction was to remind Bissouma of his responsibilities and role as a potential leader in this Tottenham side.

And that seems to have gone some way into manifesting the brilliant form Bissouma has produced this season.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Bissouma looked like something of a coup when he signed for Spurs for £25m from Brighton Hove Albion.



And he is now realising his potential as one of the best holding midfielders in the league.

Postecoglou considers Bissouma to be a leader in this Tottenham squad

In a game when Bissouma was missing due to suspension, Postecoglou did lament his side’s sloppy second half against Fulham.

Although Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was praised for his stellar performance stepping into the side, Spurs did miss Bissouma.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And given how good Pape Matar Sarr has also been this season, it’ll be interesting to see how Rodrigo Bentancur fits in when fully fit.

Bentancur’s fitness is improving all of the time and the Uruguayan has now been heavily impressing his teammates in training.

The situation is certainly healthy for Postecoglou in midfield this season, especially when you consider Oliver Skipp is also waiting for his chance.

Postecoglou has really put an end to the doom and gloom Tottenham have been enduring in the last few seasons.

And no one at Tottenham seems to have benefited from this fresh start under Postecoglou more so than Yves Bissouma.