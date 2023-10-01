Ange Postecoglou praises ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player after last-minute Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has praised Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his performance last night.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Postecoglou reflected in his usual measured way after an incident-packed match.

His Spurs side ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal.

Tottenham had a two-man advantage for the final 20 minutes after red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

The hosts took the lead through Son Heung-min but were pegged back before half-time by Cody Gakpo.

The match was very close before the first sending-off before Spurs took control of the match and will believe they should have scored more.

They looked slightly lacklustre in attack, struggling to take advantage of the space outside as Liverpool crowded the centre of the pitch.

However, when they did create chances, they were thwarted time and again by one man.

Ange Postecoglou has singled out Alisson Becker for praise after the spectacular performance he put in for Liverpool.

The Brazilian did everything he could to keep his side in the match but could get nowhere near Matip’s powerful, miscued clearance that flew into the top corner from just a few yards out.

Postecoglou praises Liverpool star Alisson

When asked why Spurs struggled to break Liverpool down even when they only had nine players, Postecoglou said: “Well look, yes they’ve still got some top players.

“They’ve got a world-class goalkeeper who’s making unbelievable saves and it’s hard when you’ve got so many bodies in the box.

“I just thought maybe at times we could have varied the way we got the ball into the box, some of our crosses seemed to pick out some big guys in there.

“It’s not easy but the main thing is we got the job done.”

Liverpool fans will agree with Postecoglou that without Alisson that scoreline could have been a lot worse.

The Brazilian is arguably the best goalkeeper in the league and has saved his side on so many occasions during his time at Anfield.

Stephen Warnock declared he was man of the match yesterday before the game was even finished.

His teammates believe he’s the best player in his world in his position and it’s not difficult to make that argument.

Alisson is likely to be rested on Thursday for Liverpool’s Europa League tie but will be itching to return to action against Brighton next weekend.