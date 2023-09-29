Liverpool have some truly world class players on their books at the moment.

The Reds may well have the best right-back in the world in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while there’s an argument to make that both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are the best in the history of the Premier League in their respective positions.

The Merseyside club certainly has a litany of talent at their disposal right now, but one player who can sometimes be overlooked by the wider footballing world is Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian is genuinely one of Liverpool’s most important players, but, sometimes, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

However, it would appear as though his own teammates rate him just as highly as they ought to, as Ibrahima Konate has now labelled Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the world on the Liverpool YouTube channel.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Alisson the best

Konate spoke to Alisson after showing him his new EA FC 24 card along with Diogo Jota.

“You are my goalkeeper on Ultimate Team. You are very good,” Jota told Alisson.

“You know why? Because you are the best goalkeeper in the world, you know,” Konate added.

The best

Konate calls Alisson the best goalkeeper on the planet, and we’re inclined to agree with him.

Indeed, while there are some fantastic goalkeepers out there at the top clubs, we can’t think of anyone who puts it all together in the way Alisson does.

Shot-stopping, distributions, one-on-ones, claiming crosses and even scoring a goal once upon a time, Alisson genuinely has it all as a goalkeeper, and it’s hard to remember any other goalie hitting this sort of level on such a consistent basis.

Liverpool are very lucky to have the £67m goalkeeper on their books, that’s for sure.