‘Man of the match already’: BBC Sport pundit hails Liverpool star during Tottenham clash

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are currently in Premier League action in Saturday’s late kickoff.

At the time of writing, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were tied at 1-1 in North London.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the hosts in the 26th minute, before Cody Gakpo restored parity in first-half injury time.

Both goals came after Liverpool went down to ten men, with Curtis Jones sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in fine form, prompting BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock to declare him man of the match before the hour mark.

“Man of the match already Alisson,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live, via the BBC Sport website.

“He’s made three outstanding saves in this game, the second and third in the last few minutes.

“It’s going to take something special to beat him again in what remains of the match.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Alisson made two world-class saves back to back. He kept out a curling James Maddison effort before thwarting a vicious Son Heung-min strike from inside the box.

The 30-year-old has been an outstanding servant for Liverpool and he’s once again showing why he’s one of the best in the world.