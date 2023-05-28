Michael Owen praises 'brilliant' Harry Kane moment as Tottenham hammer Leeds











Harry Kane rattled in another two goals today to help relegated Leeds United and ensure Tottenham finished the season in style.

Kane ensured he kept close to Erling Haaland at the top of the scoring charts with two more fine finishes in what has been a season to forget in the main for Spurs.

For Leeds, it was the nightmare scenario. But Kane is capable of such days and he simply proved too good for the Leeds defence today.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Harry Kane lauded for finishing at Leeds

One man who knows a thing or two about goalscoring in the Premier League is former Liverpool and England man Michael Owen.

And watching on for Premier League productions, Owen was quick to praise just how easy the Tottenham star makes things looks.

“Kane just makes everything look easy in front of goal, brilliant finish. He dreams of balls like that coming across,” Owen commented.

Kane’s double took him to 30 Premier League goals for the season. If it wasn’t for Erling Haaland, the spotlight would be even greater.

Going into the summer, Kane faces an uncertain future once again. And based on this season alone, there won’t be a shortage of buyers looking to snap him up.

World class

While it’s been a poor season for Tottenham, there is just no doubting that Harry Kane is a world class striker.

He simply delivers all the time and you have to almost feel sorry for him in this Spurs side. If they had more quality and had made better decisions, Kane would be doing this more regularly on the European stage.

For Tottenham, it’s now imperative they keep hold of Kane. If he does leave, then it’s an utter nightmare scenario for the club.