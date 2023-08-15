Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is now happy to let midfielder Harvey White leave this summer.

A report from The Sun has outlined the Australian coach’s plans for his Tottenham squad.

Few Premier League teams have as many senior players as Spurs do right now.

Over the years, Tottenham have built up a roster of players designed to compete on both a domestic and European front.

Unfortunately, Ange Postecoglou doesn’t have to worry about continental competitions for the next 12 months.

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He’s also dealing with previous managers not being able to permanently move on players that were surplus to requirements at Spurs.

This has also affected the chances given to some of Tottenham’s young players.

One of those is Harvey White and Postecoglou is now going to allow the 21-year-old to leave this summer.

The youngster has never broken into the senior side under several managers and spent last season away from the club on loan.

Postecoglou to let White leave

The report from The Sun suggests that several players are going to be allowed to leave this summer.

Previous club captain Hugo Lloris is trying to find a new club and was probably expected to be gone already.

He wasn’t taken on Tottenham’s pre-season tour but nearly a month later he’s still at the club.

Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga were both left out of Sunday’s squad and will be allowed to move on too.

Harvey White has three senior Tottenham appearances to his name but doesn’t look set to add to those now.

Postecoglou was using him as a left-back in training this summer to fill a gap rather than test him in a potential new role.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

He’s spent two separate spells in League One but hasn’t set the world alight at either Portsmouth or Derby.

Postecoglou will now let White leave and a permanent switch away from Tottenham seems like the best solution for all parties.

Spurs have several exciting academy prospects breaking through, such as Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett.

They’ll be hoping their early development is managed better than White’s has been.