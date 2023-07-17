New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has tasked 21-year-old Harvey White with an unfamiliar role at left-back in pre-season training.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold who is watching Spurs train out in Australia ahead of their upcoming pre-season friendly.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs face West Ham on Tuesday morning and fans may get to see a new role for their midfielder who has returned from a season-long loan at Derby.

In today’s training, Spurs coaches Matt Wells and Mile Jedinak (previously of Crystal Palace) were looking at a back four of Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon and of course Harvey White.

The back four were working on their quick passing as a unit ahead of goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman.

Spurs have been known for deploying a 3-4-3 under previous manager Antonio Conte but Postecoglou has shown he prefers a high intensity 4-3-3.

This offers new opportunities for the likes of Harvey White who could enjoy an inverted role at full-back, a role partly made famous by João Cancelo at Manchester City.

Harvey White returns to Tottenham after Derby loan

Harvey White’s loan spell at Derby last season, in which he started 15 games, didn’t hit the heights that many had hoped.

However, White still has a new contract offer on the table from Spurs according to reports, and is weighing up his future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

If he does stay at Spurs then opportunities look to be limited, even if he’s given further opportunities on the left.

At left-back he faces competition from Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon, Ivan Perisic and the currently injured Ryan Sessegon.

Postecoglou also has a plethora of options in central midfield – the role Harvey White has been deployed in for the majority of his career.

And although Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could be set to depart to Atlético de Madrid, a path to first team minutes in that role seems unlikely.

Any future for White at Tottenham is likely to depend on the 21-year-old proving his versatility across multiple positions in the squad.