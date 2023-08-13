Ange Postecoglou now gives honest verdict on Guglielmo Vicario’s Tottenham debut

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has now given his verdict on Guglielmo Vicario’s debut against Brentford.

Postecoglou was speaking to the press, via Football London, after a 2-2 draw in his first game in charge.

After an incredibly turbulent few days at Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou could finally start to concentrate on a game of football.

All eyes were on his team sheet before kick-off to see which new signings would be handed their debuts.

James Maddison produced two assists and was handed the captain’s armband, while Micky Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie lined up alongside each other in defence.

Behind them, they had Guglielmo Vicario in between the sticks who has been tasked with replacing Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Postecoglou shared his thoughts on Vicario’s Tottenham debut at full-time in a game with plenty of talking points.

The Italian goalkeeper will be glad to have got his first competitive Spurs appearance under his belt.

Postecoglou delivers verdict on Vicario’s Tottenham debut

Asked about the new signings after the match, Postecoglou said: “We had Micky, Destiny and Vic making their debuts together.

“Obviously, they’re going to need to get used to each other. We took a bit of a gamble throwing them all in and I thought all of them handled themselves really well.

“Micky has only had three sessions with us. I could have waited to put him in there but he’s a good footballer.”

Postecoglou can be glad about how his side did today without being blown away by their performance.

Cristian Romero’s early goal from a wonderful James Maddison free-kick was well-deserved, but Spurs struggled to maintain control of the match in the first half.

Losing Romero immediately after the goal didn’t help although Davinson Sanchez put in a decent display in his place.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

There was nothing Vicario could have done about either goal Tottenham conceded and he followed Postecoglou’s instructions to play out from the back.

Van de Ven deflected Yoane Wissa’s goal past him, while Bryan Mbeumo stroked a penalty home after Son Heung-min was adjudged to have fouled Mathias Jensen.

Vicario’s ability to be Tottenham’s number one has already been questioned, but he’s received plenty of support from his teammates this summer.