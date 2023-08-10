Pundit Mark Schwarzer isn’t convinced that new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is good enough for Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, Schwarzer was previewing Tottenham’s upcoming campaign.

There’s been plenty of change at Spurs over the summer, including a new manager and several new signings.

Ange Postecoglou appears to have addressed several of the issues that derailed Tottenham’s campaign last season.

In Micky Van de Ven, the Australian has a new centre-back to partner Cristian Romero.

He’s also welcomed Destiny Udogie back from his loan spell at Udinese and he could be Tottenham’s starting left-back this season.

James Maddison should provide some much-needed creativity, while Manor Solomon comes into the squad as a replacement for Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma.

However, Schwarzer is unsure that Guglielmo Vicario is the player Tottenham needed in goal.

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Hugo Lloris’s time at the club is set to come to an end, although no buyer has been found for the club captain.

The £17m Italian is set to start Sunday’s match between the sticks against Brentford.

Schwarzer unsure on new Tottenham signing Vicario

Speaking about Tottenham’s goalkeeper situation, Schwarzer said: “The big question for me still is though is Hugo Lloris, does he be staying at the club? Doesn’t look like he will be.

“I don’t think the new signing is good enough at this moment in time from what I’ve seen in pre-season.

“I know that’s really early and possibly harsh, I think they still need to get in a top-class goalkeeper if Hugo Lloris moves on and I think that just seems inevitable.”

Vicario has already impressed some of his Tottenham teammates, but plenty of fans will share Schwarzer’s scepticism.

The Italian has never played for a big club and has only been first-choice for Empoli in Serie A for the past two seasons.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

There’s a great deal of expectation on Spurs to improve on last season’s eighth-place finish.

Tottenham’s poor defence last season was one of the key reasons why they struggled so much last year.

Hugo Lloris has bailed Tottenham out on countless occasions during his time in North London.

Although his form dipped last year, Vicario has a lot to live up to by stepping up into his place.