James Maddison and Manor Solomon were both very impressed with Guglielmo Vicario’s performance yesterday.

The Italian goalkeeper took to Instagram after playing his first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was the perfect introduction to life in North London for Tottenham’s new signings.

A huge crowd turned up to watch Spurs take on Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

Although the fans would have been excited to see Tottenham’s new recruits in action, they were really only there for one man.

Harry Kane’s future has been the biggest talk point of the summer and he showed yesterday that those rumours aren’t affecting his performances.

The 30-year-old scored four times before applauding the crowd on his own at full-time.

At the other end of the pitch, new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario didn’t have a huge amount to do.

James Maddison and Manor Solomon enjoyed Vicario’s performance even if he couldn’t secure that first clean sheet.

Maddison and Solomon impressed with Vicario

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram after the match and said: “Football stands together. First match at our home for me, thank you for the warm welcome.”

James Maddison applauded the Italian, while Solomon loved what he saw from his new goalkeeper.

Out of all of Tottenham’s new signings this summer, Vicario’s role in the squad has gone under the radar.

After more than a decade, Hugo Lloris will move on this summer although he’s still lingering at the club right now.

Fraser Forster impressed in his place last season, but there’s no question that Vicario will be in between the sticks next weekend against Brentford.

He’s not been tested too heavily in pre-season but couldn’t do anything about Shakhtar’s only goal of the game.

Solomon and Maddison were impressed with Vicario yesterday and he’ll be hoping he can build a similar legacy to the French World Cup winner.

If the pressure hasn’t been on Vicario yet, facing Brentford next weekend will put the microscope on the 26-year-old.