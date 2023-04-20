Aston Villa now eyeing Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma











Unai Emery is a huge fan of Kaoru Mitoma and is reportedly ready to battle Arsenal to bring the Brighton star to Aston Villa this summer.

That is according to Jeunes Footeux, who report that the Villans are interested in the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Kaoru Mitoma has definitely been one of the revelations of the season in a Brighton side who continue to get better and better. In all competitions, he has 10 goals and has contributed seven assists for the Seagulls.

Aston Villa eyeing Mitoma

Reports have previously suggested that Arsenal are monitoring Mitoma. Of course, they have previously signed Ben White and Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

But it would appear that the Gunners will have to see off competition from their old boss if they hope to sign the Japan international.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Emery is in love with Mitoma and wants him as a replacement for Coutinho. The Brazilian has obviously had a difficult time at Villa Park since his loan move became permanent.

Villa fans must be so excited about the upcoming window. They have rapidly flown up the Premier League table. And it is actually not out of the question for the Villans to finish in the top-four this season.

With their potential, they are shopping in a different market to the ones fans may have expected earlier in the season. When Emery came in, it appeared that they may be on the periphery of a relegation battle.

Mitoma is one of the most exciting talents in the division right now. Like so many of his Brighton teammates, he appears to be making an impact on a weekly basis.

Alan Shearer has suggested that he is an ‘incredible’ player. And it would be quite the statement if Villa could now beat Arsenal to his signature.