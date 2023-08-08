Ange Postecoglou has now told Tottenham not to sign £40m player this summer

Ange Postecoglou has told Tottenham Hotspur not to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman this summer.

Journalist Tim Spiers was speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast about Tottenham’s recruitment in the transfer window.

It’s set to be a very busy day for Spurs fans.

Not only are the team on their way to Barcelona for their final pre-season friendly but there could be new arrivals at the club.

Ange Postecoglou could finally be about to see a senior centre-back arrive at the club.

Micky Van de Ven was in attendance on Sunday when they defeated Shakhtar and had a medical yesterday.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

He was joined at Tottenham’s training ground by young striker Alejo Veliz who is also expected to sign in the coming days.

One player Tottenham were considering adding to Postecoglou’s squad was Max Kilman.

The 26-year-old defender has impressed in recent Premier League seasons.

However, there was one aspect of his game that put the Australian coach off wanting him at Spurs.

Postecoglou told Tottenham not to sign Kilman

Speaking about Tottenham’s centre-back search, Spiers said: “I feel like speed is the key here in terms of why they were so keen to bring him [Micky Van de Ven] in.

“I know that they looked really closely at Max Kilman from Wolves and that the recruitment team were really hot on him and I can understand why.

“He and Van de Ven share an awful lot of attributes in terms of their size, their physicality, Kilman is excellent technically.

“A similar price as well, I think Kilman could be got for £40m from what I hear.

“He also has family in London, I think he would have been open to the move, but the issue with Kilman is he’s not quick, that’s what he lacks.

“And I do feel like speed is the key to what Postecoglou wants. From what I’m told the recruitment team were really hot on Kilman but Postecoglou was not and I would imagine it’s for that reason.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kilman not being fast enough for Postecoglou says a lot about the way Tottenham are likely to play.

Van de Ven is known for being rapid, while Cristian Romero is also known for playing on the front foot.

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie also enjoy bombing forward, which means Spurs could be about to play some seriously exciting football.

Postecoglou may be about to deliver a style of football that hasn’t been seen by Tottenham fans for an awfully long time.