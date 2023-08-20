Ange Postecoglou did something that ‘frustrated’ 26-year-old Tottenham man yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison was left frustrated by manager Ange Postecoglou yesterday.

Journalist Tom Barclay was discussing the important 2-0 home win over Manchester United on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

An even first half where the visitors may have edged the opening minutes led to a much more dominant Spurs performance in the second half.

Tottenham may have got away with not conceding a penalty when the ball struck Cristian Romero’s arm.

However, Romero will feel he should have had a spot kick of his own after a clash with Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez ended up gifting Spurs a goal anyway, tapping in a scuffed effort from Ben Davies after Pape Matar Sarr scored his first Tottenham goal.

Richarlison was once again handed a start by Ange Postecoglou but will be frustrated to have failed to hit the back of the net again.

He’s got added responsibility this season after taking over Harry Kane as Tottenham’s main striker.

But so far, he hasn’t repaid the faith shown in him by Postecoglou in their opening two matches.

Richarlison left frustrated by Postecoglou

Speaking about the Brazilian international, Barclay said: “That leaves us with Richarlison who I mean I think we’ve talked about this before, I do that centre-forward whoever plays there is going to be a bit of a donkey worker.

“Particularly the player who starts in that position for those games rather than anyone who comes on later when there’s a bit more space.

“And I know he’s frustrated when he came off, I’m not surprised. He’s finally getting his chance at centre-forward and he still comes off after 66 minutes and he looked pretty annoyed when he came off.

“But, I don’t think he could really have that many complaints either.”

Richarlison will be frustrated that Postecoglou didn’t give him the full 90 minutes to try and break his scoring duck.

He needs a goal to settle his nerves, regain some confidence and alleviate the mounting pressure from fans on his performances.

New captain Son Heung-min has backed his fellow forward and thought he did well against Manchester United.

Gabby Agbonlahor wasn’t so impressed and slammed the Brazilian pair of Richarlison and Antony.

It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou demands Tottenham enter the transfer market for another striker in the final days of the window.