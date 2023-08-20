‘Pair of bluffers’: Gabby Agbonlahor slams Tottenham and Manchester United duo

Manchester United and Tottenham played out an entertaining affair yesterday in the 5:30 Premier League kick off.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou got what he wanted as his new side stormed to an impressive 2-0 win to really get their season off and running.

For United, it was a case of back to the drawing board as Erik ten Hag saw his side miss a host of chances.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, among the players struggling for goals on both sides were Brazilian duo Richarlison and Antony. The South Americo pair have both been underwhelming signings for both Spurs and United.

And over on his X account, TalkSPORT pundit and former PL striker Gabby Agbonlahor slammed the Brazilian pair as ‘bluffers’, citing their dire goalscoring records.

Richarlison is being tasked by Postecoglou as being the man to come in and score the goals Harry Kane is now not going to get.

However, so far anyway, it’s looking like a case of deja vu from last season.

Antony, meanwhile, continues to frustrate and for every moment of clever wing play, there are two or three moments of madness.

Must do better

That’s what the end of school report card would say for both these players anyway. We might only be two games in, but it does like both Richarlison and Antony are nowhere near the required level.

Sure, things might come together and in a way, it would be nice to see them both do well.

But right now, both Brazilians look poor and Richarlison just doesn’t look like he’s ever going to score for Tottenham.

Agbonlahor’s comment might be harsh here. But in reality, Antony and Richarlison are doing little to suggest he is wrong.