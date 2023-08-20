Son Heung-min reacts to Richarlison display as Tottenham beat Manchester United

Son Heung-min has commented on the performance of Richarlison as Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to give Ange Postecoglou his first win in charge of the club.

Son was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 20/8; 19:47) after Spurs produced an outstanding second-half performance to claim their first victory of the new Premier League season.

Unfortunately, it proved to be another frustrating time for Richarlison. The Brazilian was once again given the chance to lead the line following the departure of Harry Kane earlier this month.

He did not stand out against Brentford on the opening day. And things did not appear to massively improve on Saturday. The 26-year-old rarely looked like scoring. And he did not exactly give the Manchester United centre-backs a torrid time.

Son praises Richarlison after Tottenham win

Jamie Redknapp asked Son Heung-min after the win whether he would prefer to play through the middle as the side’s striker. And while Son insisted that he would play absolutely anywhere for the team, he did suggest that he was impressed by Richarlison’s contribution.

“I think I can play any position, to be honest, left and right, in the middle. But I think Richy played really, really well. He held the ball. But for me, I’ll still get in positions,” he told Sky Sports.

Ultimately, Son’s comments highlight the crucial thing when it comes to Richarlison. To this writer’s untrained eye, it would appear that the forward is struggling to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

But if Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham teammates are happy, then Richarlison is going to continue there.

Clearly, no single player is going to be able to replace Kane. He scored 30 league goals in a pretty dreadful season for the club last year.

That is not helping Richarlison. But to outsiders like us, it does appear that he is still not doing enough.

However, if Postecoglou is getting everything he is asking for from the Brazil international, then he is going to persist with him for some time yet.

And if Tottenham can build on their result on Saturday, then complaints about Richarlison’s form will become somewhat irrelevant.